CNN Reporter Robbed While Covering “Rampant Street Crime” In San Francisco

A CNN reporter fell victim to a 'smash-and-grab' robbery while reporting on San Francisco's "rampant street crime." 

In a series of tweets on Friday, CNN correspondent Kyung Lah described how her rental car's rear window was smashed within seconds by thieves who then made off with her bags.

"Got robbed. Again," Lah wrote. "[CNN producer Jason Kravarik] & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous."

Even though Lah hired 'private security,' the crooks were able to flee the scene.  

The irony is that the reporter at the left-leaning news outlet was filming a segment on "rampant street crime" in San Francisco, now considered the "shoplifting capital of America" because of progressive prosecutors who refuse to enforce criminal laws.

Surging crime, open-air drug dealing, and robberies are a byproduct of failed social justice reforms by progressive politicians, such as George Soros-backed District Attorney Chesa Boudin, who was booted out of office last June by angry voters. 

Twitter users had fun with this: 

