Diagnosis To Death – Days Or Weeks: Testicular Turbo Cancer Found In Young Athletes

March 18, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Dr. William Makis has been sounding the alarm about the doctors who have been dying in Canada following their receiving the experimental COVID shots. However, he has also been warning of lots of other deaths and injuries related to the deadly poisonous shots, and the latest is testicular cancer that is being found in young …



Read More...