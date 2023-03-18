Kate Shemirani: Super Food Moringa, Vitamin C & The Latest From The UK (Video)
March 18, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosNurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to share the latest going on in the United Kingdom, as well as educate on the super food called moringa. Moringa is fascinating. The leaves have 7 times more vitamin C than oranges and 15 times more potassium than bananas; and all from the LORD’s …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments