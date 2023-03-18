The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kate Shemirani: Super Food Moringa, Vitamin C & The Latest From The UK (Video)

March 18, 2023   |   Tags: , ,
Nurse and nutritionist Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to share the latest going on in the United Kingdom, as well as educate on the super food called moringa.  Moringa is fascinating.  The leaves have 7 times more vitamin C than oranges and 15 times more potassium than bananas; and all from the LORD’s …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x