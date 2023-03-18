RIP, Harry Schultz

March 18, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

My friend, Harry D. Schultz, died February 22nd, at his home in Monaco. Harry had a long and productive life. Born in Milwaukee in 1923, he was shipped off to Shanghai toward the end of World War II, where (while still in the service) he learned to trade everything from silks to currencies, but especially … Continue reading "RIP, Harry Schultz"

