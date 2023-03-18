What Did the Failed Silicon Valley Bank Get for the $70 MILLION It Gave to BLM & Similar Groups?

Maybe if the people who ran Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) had not been so profligate, the bank wouldn’t have failed. As Catherine Salgado reported Tuesday, according to the Claremont Institute, SVB gave a staggering $70,650,000 to Black Lives Matter (BLM) and like-minded entities, and according to a report in The Daily Beast, BLM’s leadership took the largesse it had received …



