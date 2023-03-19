Are We Ready For A Sovereign Debt Crisis?

March 19, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

I’ve been warning Bitcoiners that we needed to be the adults of finance for quite some years, and I’m pleased to say that we’ve come a long way in that direction. I still see more juvenille behavior than I’d like, but progress has clearly been made. I bring this up because we’re only one or … Continue reading "Are We Ready For A Sovereign Debt Crisis?"

The post Are We Ready For A Sovereign Debt Crisis? appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...