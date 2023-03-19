The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Doctor Exposes Uses NIH Studies To Show Main Culprit Of Pineal Gland Is Fluoride: Effects Sense Of Direction, Insomnia & Onset of Schizophrenia (Videos)

March 19, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The pineal gland has been thought by many to be a physical portion of the body that connects us spiritually to our Creator, Yahweh.  Whether that is true or not, I do not know.  I do know my connection with the Father is through His Son, the Lord Jesus Christ.  However, we know that this …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x