The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Fact Check: Could Donald Trump Govern from Prison if Convicted and Elected President?

March 19, 2023   |   Tags:

Democrats have fantasized about Donald Trump in a prison jumpsuit since even before he won the presidency. But with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg reportedly preparing a brazenly political criminal […] The post Fact Check: Could Donald Trump Govern from Prison if Convicted and Elected President? appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x