Open season on political corruption? Or corrupt politicos?

Looking at headlines in the last several weeks, there seem to be multiple situations in which action may finally be underway to address political corruption. Even to tackle various politicians who are generally assumed (or loudly claimed) to be corrupt.

The Donald (as I write this on 18 MAR 23) is figuring he is going to be arrrested on Tuesday by police in NY – in what can be viewed as political corruption. A US House committee has presented evidence that CCP-owned companies paid out millions of dollars to the immediate Biden family during then-VP Joe’s time in office. Both the US House and the FBI are investigating lying scumbag George Santos for various acts of corruption. There are many more.

It should be a libertarian’s dream, to see politicians, both in and out of office, held accountable for at least some of the crimes they have allegedly committed. Both before and to get into office, while in office, and even out of office. This is at best scratching the surface BUT it is a start.

And this is not the usual political corruption we are considering here. We aren’t talking about southern congresscritturs with freezers full of bundles of hundred-dollar bills. We aren’t talking about mysterious plane crashes and “suicides” of out-of-favor people. We aren’t even talking about free trips on luxury planes to go diddle underage cuties on remote islands. We are talking about millions of dollars, dozens of killings, and really REALLY serious crimes like evading taxes and cosying up to enemies of the State – foreign and domestic.

Surely this is a start on cleaning up American politics.

Or is it? All of these cases seem to be politically motivated, to start with. Even more, all of these seem intended to impact on future elections – in 2024, specifically. A lot of them seem to be built around getting even (revenge) and not anything to do with honesty, fairness, or justice. Real justice, not the pitiful substitute, holograph, that the vaunted American justice system shovels out today.

But there is one thing that we need to be very much aware of: the immediate consequences of these present actions on life in these Fifty States – and the world.

Consider the present climate, both in the Fifty States and in Europe, to start. Here it has been enflamed by the actions and words of both old parties and many minor political factions: political enemies are seen and portrayed as evil monsters and irreconcilably opposed not just to “our” political agenda but to decency and rightness. They are viewed as not being worth treating as fellow human beings, much less citizens.

So what do the supporters of a Santos, a Trump, a Biden tend to do when their patron, their flagbearer, is accused, abused verbally, and even arrested? Over-react of course.

How? Verbally and in print, of course. At first. But the reaction when someone sees the video off the handcuffs snapping around the wrists of someone they support? May tend to be a bit more, shall we say, energetic. Perhaps entertaining. in a macabre sense. There are always hotheads. Protests, even riots. And physical threats, perhaps followed by violent acts: perhaps not just a lone gunman at a baseball diamond.

In the current conditions, is open warfare in the streets a possibility? It is always a potential outcome, and has been for the entire existence of these united States, and their various predecessor colonies: from the Pueblo Revolt of the 1500s to the LA riots of 1992 and the autonomous zones in major American cities of the last several years. To say nothing of the weekly violence in places like Chicago, Baltimore, Philadelphia, and many other locales.

Will politicians be “fair game” then? Even with security guards? Absolutely. And again, much more than a lone gunman and a single target for assassination. And it goes downhill from there.

What do you think? These things can be stopped, but to do so requires truth, tremendous fortitude and strong wills and most especially, self-discipline. Is there enough left to do that?

We surely shall see.



