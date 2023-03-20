Banks, politicians, and lies

Once again, his puppet masters are having Uncle Joe lie and lie and lie. After all the bank drama in the last week, do you remember this?

In his State of the Union speech grand lie, Uncle Joe told us, “Our economy grew at a rate of 5.7% last year, the strongest growth in nearly 40 years.”

Right. With inflation both insanely under-reported and increasing daily, with supply chain collapse stopping work, with more and more people feeding on the taxpayer’s teat? Those were the second and third largest bank failures in American history, and not just due to inflation.

That’s crazy. Banks don’t fail in strong economies if the banks are well-run. As we at TPOL have pointed out before. Conclusion? One or the other or both: the economy and the banks are weaker than we were told.

The problem is, bad banking practice is good for politicians and corrupt bureaucrats. We know that large corporations – including banks – donate a lot of money to politicians hoping to hide their poor decisions from regulators. And they do other things, as well: supporting and following Woke practices (like ESG and all the rest) to get the “progressives” to love them. Why do they make “poor decisions?” Because that helps them maximize the money they can skim off – the over- and under-the-table profits.

One of the banks that failed was extremely “progressive:” hiring, investing, and corporate donations to political causes. The other bank supported cryptocurrencies (as another source of illicit profits?). Their boards were well-connected politically and socially to government big-wigs and “liberal” leaders.

Bad banking practice is great for corrupt bankers, twisted investors (usually), and for corrupt and connected politicians and bureaucrats. It does not work for depositors and for taxpayers. Or for small businesses dependent on the banks in our perverted economic and financial system and climate. Banks (and other businesses) try and buy political favors – and avoid being burned out by “protestors” – by making dubious business decisions. While their managers become more and more greedy and fearful, trying to feather their armored and hidden nests against the collapse their actions are hastening. This is NOT a climate of peace, prosperity, and liberty.

A climate that is created and sustained by stupid government tricks. It isn’t just a weak (and growing weaker) economy. It isn’t just the lies about inflation. It isn’t just about families having less and less freedom and opportunity. As Peter Zeihen and others point out, we can see it in the birth rate, we can see it in lack of demand for homes – especially first-time buyers. In the need for more and more multi-generational homes and changes in eating habits. In the increasing failure rate of new and small business.

What new and greater prices can we expect to pay? Will we listen to the warnings about literal fascism: corrupt politicians and government officials in league with corrupt businesses and extreme activists who are enemies of liberty? This time?

Are we and our families and friends prepared?



