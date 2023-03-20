Brickbat: This Will Keep the Riffraff Out

March 20, 2023 | Tags: california, REASON

San Diego officials have cut hundreds of parking places at Balboa Park, one of the city's most popular destinations. As part of an effort to force people out of cars, city leaders cut the number of parking places on Park Boulevard to 67 from 300. The road cuts through Balboa Park and runs alongside tourist destinations such as the Natural History Museum, the Reuben H. Fleet Science Center, the San Diego Zoo and the World Beat Cultural Center.

The post Brickbat: This Will Keep the Riffraff Out appeared first on Reason.com.



