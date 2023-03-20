From ‘Comrade Barbara’ to Limousine Liberal: Barbara Lee Dropped $20K On Luxury Cars, Filings Show

March 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California congresswoman Barbara Lee (D.) has come a long way since her days praising communists, spending over $20,000 in campaign funds on chauffeured cars and limousines over the last election cycle. The post From 'Comrade Barbara' to Limousine Liberal: Barbara Lee Dropped $20K On Luxury Cars, Filings Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...