From ‘Comrade Barbara’ to Limousine Liberal: Barbara Lee Dropped $20K On Luxury Cars, Filings Show

California congresswoman Barbara Lee (D.) has come a long way since her days praising communists, spending over $20,000 in campaign funds on chauffeured cars and limousines over the last election cycle. The post From 'Comrade Barbara' to Limousine Liberal: Barbara Lee Dropped $20K On Luxury Cars, Filings Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


