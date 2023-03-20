Oregon Teacher Caught Asking Students To Describe Their Sexual Fantasies In Short Stories

In case you had any doubts about what the end game is for woke ideology being injected into public school curriculum, here is yet another example of a teacher engaging in highly sexualized lessons and course work in a classroom full of minors.

Parents of students attending Churchill High School in Eugene, Oregon were horrified to discover that their kids were being asked to write short stories describing "sexual fantasies" that do not include "penetration or oral sex."

The assignment references potential objects to be used in the stories, including candles, massage oil, feathers and flavored syrup.

The health class which featured the assignment is part of a program called OWL (Our Whole Lives). The curriculum was devised by Unitarian groups working in conjunction with the Oregon Department Of Education. The OWL course work is deeply embedded in social justice ideology and gender ideology. Here is a section of the description for curriculum on the OWL home page for Grades K-1:

"Unlike many other sexuality curricula currently available, this program is comprehensive and progressive. In an inclusive and developmentally appropriate manner, it addresses sensitive topics that are typically excluded. Although the curriculum was developed by the Unitarian Universalist Association and the United Church of Christ, this volume is completely secular and free of specific religious doctrine or reference. However, the underlying values of the program reflect the justice-oriented traditions of both denominations. Maintaining the OWL values and assumptions established in the first edition, the second edition offers new and expansive ways of addressing gender identity and roles, sexual orientation, race, and ability. New activities, songs, and movement breaks keep young children interested and energized and facilitator tips ensure that all activities are accessible to every child."

In other words, the program is pure gender and social justice propaganda starting from a very early age and is a part of the greater Oregon education program. The teacher that was caught is only a symptom of a much larger problem. Why the state education department is working alongside the Unitarian Church is anyone's guess, but it may be an attempt to present a false front - The notion that conservatives are also represented in the curriculum development when the Unitarians are the furthest thing from conservative.

Meaning, it's a Trojan Horse scenario.

In any case, the Oregon government is acting swiftly to distance themselves from the implications of such lesson plans and claim they are investigating the incident. Any teacher seeking to collect a dossier of the sexual fantasies of their young students should be treated as suspect, of course. However, the incident in Oregon is only one of many that have been exposed in the past few years in schools across the US. And each time, sexualized course work is a direct extension of woke programs endorsed by school districts and even government officials.

Leftist activists consistently argue that there is no indoctrination or "grooming" taking place in classrooms and that conservatives are being "paranoid" or simply dishonest when making these accusations. Yet, time and time again sexualized lessons and gender ideology are exposed in public classroom settings. Often, teachers and administrators openly and proudly admit to their agenda on social media. At this point, any denial that these things are happening represents an insidious effort to gaslight the populace.

Leftists may dismiss the more repulsive incidents like the one in Eugene as "rare," but the issue encompasses more than teachers "going rogue." It's not enough to get rid of the more blunt and obvious curriculum and the teachers that embrace it; all social justice related concepts must be removed from public schools to ensure these ugly developments do not continue. The ideology is the source of the debasement.