Sad: Xi And Putin Unable To Broker Ceasefire As Neither Has Read ‘The Art Of The Deal’

March 20, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

MOSCOW — China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin have held a summit in Moscow, but negotiations have slowed to a standstill. Analysts say this is because neither has yet finished Donald J. Trump's masterful tome on all things related to negotiation: The Art Of The Deal.



