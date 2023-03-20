The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

‘Top Priority’: House GOP Leadership Puts Alvin Bragg in Crosshairs

March 20, 2023   |   Tags:

ORLANDO, Fla.—House Republican leadership says it will use "every tool" at its disposal to compel Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg to testify to Congress, calling his expected indictment of former president Donald Trump the epitome of political weaponization of power.


