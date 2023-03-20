‘Top Priority’: House GOP Leadership Puts Alvin Bragg in Crosshairs

March 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

ORLANDO, Fla.—House Republican leadership says it will use "every tool" at its disposal to compel Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg to testify to Congress, calling his expected indictment of former president Donald Trump the epitome of political weaponization of power.ORLANDO, Fla.—House Republican leadership says it will use "every tool" at its disposal to compel Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg to testify to Congress, calling his expected indictment of former president Donald Trump the epitome of political weaponization of power. The post ‘Top Priority’: House GOP Leadership Puts Alvin Bragg in Crosshairs appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...