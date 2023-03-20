The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Wave Of Anti-Government Protests Are Setting The World On Fire

There has been a surge in protests and strikes around the world, primarily focused on economic hardships, skyrocketing inflation, political turmoil, and geopolitical issues. 

Recent protests have emerged in France, Greece, Great Britain, Israel, Venezuela, South Korea, Moldova, and Portugal. While some of these demonstrations have been peaceful, others have resulted in clashes with law enforcement.

One of the most troubling countries is France, where protests flared up last week after President Emmanuel Macron circumvented Parliament by passing unpopular pension reform that raises the retirement age from 62 to 64 years. 

Sputnik International has compiled a list of global hot spots for protest movements: 

Greece 

Following a tragic train crash in Greece that claimed the lives of 57 people, including numerous students, young people throughout the country have staged massive protests against the government. 

London

Protesters hold up placards as they participate in the Resist Racism March and Rally in central London on 18 March 2023, ahead of the United Nations anti-racism day on 21 March.

Israel 

Protesters gathered in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv for an 11th straight week of protests against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023.

Also, there were protests in Haifa during a rally against the government's controversial judicial overhaul on 18 March 2023.

Venezuela

A public worker yells at security forces outside the Labor Ministry in Caracas, Venezuela, during a protest for better salaries and benefits on Wednesday, 15 March 2023.

South Korea

Protesters wearing vests bearing the image of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol attend a rally on Saturday, 18 March 2023, in the South Korean capital, Seoul, to demonstrate against a summit between South Korea and Japan. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday praised Yoon for "making a difficult decision and action" by overcoming the troubled history between the two countries, pledging to work with him for better relations in the future.

What's alarming so far this year is the tick-up in global protests, adding to the momentum from last year. Data from the Carnegie Endowment's Global Protest Tracker shows a disturbing trend as inflation and economic woes spark worldwide protests.

Here are the protest hotspots in 2022. 

Inflation and economic slumps had been causing significant distress to households, and we highlighted late last year that the threat of civil unrest was escalating. With the arrival of spring in the Northern Hemisphere, a wave of protests is looming, and there are concerns that the worst nightmare could soon become a reality, with a global banking crisis unfolding.

Tyler Durden Mon, 03/20/2023 - 10:27


