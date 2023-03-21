Chinese Spyware App TikTok Collects Data From More Than Two-Dozen State Governments, Review Finds
March 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Websites for more than two-dozen state governments use a web-tracking code made by the parent company of TikTok, a Chinese spyware app, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The post Chinese Spyware App TikTok Collects Data From More Than Two-Dozen State Governments, Review Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
