Chinese Spyware App TikTok Collects Data From More Than Two-Dozen State Governments, Review Finds

March 21, 2023

Websites for more than two-dozen state governments use a web-tracking code made by the parent company of TikTok, a Chinese spyware app, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The post Chinese Spyware App TikTok Collects Data From More Than Two-Dozen State Governments, Review Finds appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


