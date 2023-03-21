The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Family Does Modified Version Of Dave Ramsey Plan Where They Just Never Budget And Spend Way Too Much Money

March 21, 2023   |   Tags: ,

BAKERSFIELD, CA — While Dave Ramsey purists have long touted the importance of following his strict budgeting plan as written, one Southern California family has taken an innovative approach: calling it "Dave Ramsey Lite," where they just avoid budgeting altogether and spend well beyond their means.


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x