Family Does Modified Version Of Dave Ramsey Plan Where They Just Never Budget And Spend Way Too Much Money

March 21, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

BAKERSFIELD, CA — While Dave Ramsey purists have long touted the importance of following his strict budgeting plan as written, one Southern California family has taken an innovative approach: calling it "Dave Ramsey Lite," where they just avoid budgeting altogether and spend well beyond their means.



Read More...