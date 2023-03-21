God Confirms Man Crushes On Henry Cavill Not Gay
March 21, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE
WORLD — At what some are calling a modern-day ecumenical council, it was declared that man crushes on former Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill do not disqualify the soul from its heavenly reward and are decidedly "not gay." The claim was reportedly made after hours of prayer and fasting in which church leaders across the globe attempted to discern the will of God.
