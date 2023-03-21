Many Companies Are Already On Their Second Round Of Mass Layoffs
March 21, 2023 | Tags: Free Markets, SONS OF LIBERTYWe haven’t seen a tsunami of layoffs like this since the Great Recession. According to Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the number of job cuts announced in January and February was 427 percent higher than during the same period in 2022. Unfortunately, the mass layoffs have just continued to roll on here in March. If corporate executives believed …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments