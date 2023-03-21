Philadelphia Agrees To Pay $9 Million to BLM Protesters for ‘Pain and Trauma’
March 21, 2023
Philadelphia on Monday agreed to pay more than $9 million to protesters who attended Black Lives Matter rallies in 2020, just as the city suffers from record homicides and a shortage of police officers. The post Philadelphia Agrees To Pay $9 Million to BLM Protesters for 'Pain and Trauma' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
