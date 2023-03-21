US Doctors Admit Tens of Thousands Killed During The “Pandemic” By Putting Them On Ventilators

March 21, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

A shocking article published by The Wall Street Journal in December 2020 has resurfaced. In it, American physicians admitted to putting patients on ventilators who did not need it as a step in their protocol. It was done not as a treatment likely to benefit the patient, but rather as a fruitless and callous way of attempting to …



Read More...