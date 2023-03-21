The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Zelensky’s War On The Ukrainian Orthodox Church

March 21, 2023   |   Tags: ,
The news was jarring to those who had come to regard Volodymyr Zelensky as a warrior for freedom, standing unflinchingly against a sinister, unscrupulous and powerful foe: in December, he signed a decree banning the Church to which millions of Ukrainians belong, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate. Last Sunday, thousands of those Ukrainians gathered outside the …


