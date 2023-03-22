The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Doom on the Horizon as New Poll Numbers Come Out, Grassroot Efforts Flipping Coveted Dem Demo

March 22, 2023   |   Tags:

Few demographics seem to be as important to the Democratic Party as Hispanics and Latinos. The party has launched expensive campaigns to pander to them, yet support continues to slip. […] The post Biden's Doom on the Horizon as New Poll Numbers Come Out, Grassroot Efforts Flipping Coveted Dem Demo appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x