Cameron Diaz Will Make Major Career Change After Co-Star’s Meltdown on Set – Report
March 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Cameron Diaz is eyeing another retirement from acting, according to a report. The actress of “Charlie’s Angels,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “Shrek” fame is planning to retire from show […] The post Cameron Diaz Will Make Major Career Change After Co-Star's Meltdown on Set - Report appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments