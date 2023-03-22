Cameron Diaz Will Make Major Career Change After Co-Star’s Meltdown on Set – Report

March 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Cameron Diaz is eyeing another retirement from acting, according to a report. The actress of “Charlie’s Angels,” “There’s Something About Mary” and “Shrek” fame is planning to retire from show […] The post Cameron Diaz Will Make Major Career Change After Co-Star's Meltdown on Set - Report appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...