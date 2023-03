ChatGPT 2.0 Is More Powerful And Still Woke, But It Doesn’t Have To Control Us

March 22, 2023 | Tags: FEDERALIST

When asked to write a script about why communism is good, GPT-4 generated a short play and a glowing report of communism’s virtues while never mentioning communism’s intimate connections with authoritarianism, discrimination, and oppression.



Read More...