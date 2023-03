CNN Primetime Viewership Plummets to Three-Decade Low Among Coveted Demographic

March 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

CNN's primetime viewership among the 25 to 54 age demographic hit a three-decade low, a rating that marks just the latest stumble for the struggling liberal news outlet. The post CNN Primetime Viewership Plummets to Three-Decade Low Among Coveted Demographic appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...