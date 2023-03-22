Comer Says Biden Is Lying About Family’s Chinese Cash Payments

March 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

House Oversight chairman James Comer (R., Ky.) on Tuesday called on White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to "issue a correction" after President Joe Biden denied that his family received a payout of more than $1 million from a CCP-backed energy company. The post Comer Says Biden Is Lying About Family's Chinese Cash Payments appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...