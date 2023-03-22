Daring The Justice Of God: Woman Of The Year Is Actually An Abominable Man Dressed As A Woman!

“The woman shall not wear that which pertaineth unto a man, neither shall a man put on a woman’s garment: for all that do so are abomination unto the LORD thy God.” -Deuteronomy 22:5 Americans, I am not going to pretend with these criminals just because they want you to believe what it is that …



Read More...