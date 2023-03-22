The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Leftist Enclave of ‘Inclusivity’ and ‘Kindness’ Shows Its True Colors When GOP Senator Moves In: Report

March 22, 2023   |   Tags:

Ohio Republican J.D. Vance is reportedly getting a first-hand look at liberal “kindness” — and it’s apparently not all that inclusive. The newly elected conservative senator, who was endorsed by […] The post Leftist Enclave of 'Inclusivity' and 'Kindness' Shows Its True Colors When GOP Senator Moves In: Report appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x