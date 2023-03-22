Rampant Crime, Public Drug Use, Vagrancy Are Part of ‘Basic City Life,’ Democrats Argue

March 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What's happening: Democrats are beginning to lash out at people who think crime is bad by insisting that having your car burglarized and riding the subway next to a fentanyl-smoking vagrant are "basic city life experiences." The post Rampant Crime, Public Drug Use, Vagrancy Are Part of 'Basic City Life,' Democrats Argue appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...