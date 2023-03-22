San Francisco Lawmakers Move to Establish $50 Million Reparations Bureaucracy
San Francisco lawmakers this week proposed reallocating $50 million of taxpayer funds to establish an Office of Reparations that will ensure the city's black residents receive payments, which may amount to $5 million per person. The post San Francisco Lawmakers Move to Establish $50 Million Reparations Bureaucracy appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
