San Francisco Lawmakers Move to Establish $50 Million Reparations Bureaucracy 

March 22, 2023

San Francisco lawmakers this week proposed reallocating $50 million of taxpayer funds to establish an Office of Reparations that will ensure the city's black residents receive payments, which may amount to $5 million per person. The post San Francisco Lawmakers Move to Establish $50 Million Reparations Bureaucracy  appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


