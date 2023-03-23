Brickbat: Walk This Way, Don’t Drive

March 23, 2023

In England, the council for the London borough of Hackney has announced plans to ban through traffic from from motorized vehicles from 75 percent of city streets. Electric vehicles and bicycles would still be allowed to travel through, as will emergency vehicles and trash collection trucks. The plan will be rolled out over three years.

