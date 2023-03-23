The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Congress Presses Europe To Designate Iran’s Military as a Terror Group

March 23, 2023

A collation of Republican senators is pressuring the European Union to designate Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, warning that Tehran’s paramilitary fighting force is "sowing terror in the West." The post Congress Presses Europe To Designate Iran's Military as a Terror Group appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


