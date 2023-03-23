The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Gutfeld Hilariously Roasts ‘Conspiracy Theory’ Pushed by the Left, Rips Apart Hunter Biden’s New Lawsuit

March 23, 2023   |   Tags:

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld lampooned President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, for filing a frivolous lawsuit accusing the owner of a computer repair shop — where he had abandoned […] The post Gutfeld Hilariously Roasts 'Conspiracy Theory' Pushed by the Left, Rips Apart Hunter Biden's New Lawsuit appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x