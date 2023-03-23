How the Biden Admin Helped a Public University Partner With a CCP-Controlled School

March 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration is using taxpayer cash to fund a University of Virginia climate change partnership with a Chinese Communist Party-controlled school that conducts research for China's military. The post How the Biden Admin Helped a Public University Partner With a CCP-Controlled School appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...