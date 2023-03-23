Strong Winds Topple Huge Ship Once Owned By Paul Allen, 33 Injured

A large research vessel, once owned by the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, was overturned in dry dock during strong winds on Wednesday in Scotland, leading to injuries of nearly three dozen dockworkers.

The Telegraph reported the 250-foot research vessel, RV Petrel, was dislodged from dry dock braces by strong winds. The 3,000-ton ship tipped on its side with 50 workers on the vessel.

Deep sea research vessel RV Petrel, has blown over at Imperial Dock (dry docks) in Leith, Edinburgh. Leaving a number of people injured. @SWNS pic.twitter.com/RpStkc8s3i — ARROWSMITH🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@KtLeeArrowsmith) March 22, 2023

Images posted on Twitter show RV Petrel tilting at a 45-degree angle.

Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks- a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly.

Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/aREtG80Gq1 — Cllr Adam McVey (@adamrmcvey) March 22, 2023

NHS Lothian said 23 workers were admitted to a hospital, some with serious injuries, while the Scottish Ambulance Service treated 12 others on scene at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh.

The ambulance service sent 12 ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources to the scene, while the fire service also attended. NHS Lothian received 21 patients, with 17 being admitted to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) for treatment and four to the Western General Hospital (WGH) in the city. A further two were taken by ambulance to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Fife. The health board said it was forced to cancel outpatient appointments, endoscopies and planned operations to support accident and emergency staff and free up surgeons for the influx. -The Telegraph

The ship's previous owner, Allen, converted it into a deep submergence research vessel in 2017 -- one year before he died of complications due to lymphoma cancer.