TikTok CEO Warns Banning App Could Allow Kids To Grow Up Into Happy, Functional Adults

March 23, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — While testifying on Capitol Hill, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew repeatedly warned members of Congress that any decision to ban the app would allow children to grow up to become functional, happy adults.



