Trump Grand Jury Calls a Lid for the Week — Is Soros’ Case Dead?

March 23, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY

For a second day in a row, the grand jury in Manhattan that is considering recommending charges against President Donald Trump will not be discussing the case on Thursday. They will be meeting to discuss a different case and will pick up the Trump case on Monday.

According to ABC News:

The grand jury hearing evidence of former President Donald Trump’s alleged role in hush money paid to Stormy Daniels will not meet about the case for the remainder of the week, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News. The grand jury is meeting Thursday to consider a different case, the sources said… The grand jury is expected to reconvene Monday to consider the Trump case, at which time at least one additional witness may be called to testify, the sources said.

Rumors have been circulating that an indictment against Trump for his “hush money” allegedly paid to porn star Stormy Daniels would be coming from George Soros-backed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Now, some are questioning whether there will be any charges at all or if the case is falling apart. We apparently will not know until next week at the earliest.

