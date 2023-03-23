The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: MSNBC Panel Says That Criticising George Soros In Any Way Is "Dangerous"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

During a discussion on the potential Trump indictment, an MSNBC panel claimed that Trump supporters, and anyone else for that matter, are “dangerous” for criticising George Soros.

Perpetual race baiting grifter Joy Reid turned to former CIA officer Tracy Walder, and said “The fact that they keep throwing George Soros’ name, we’ve talked a lot in our show meetings, is it definitely feels like a dog whistle that is dangerous.”

Walder replied, “It absolutely feels like a dog whistle that’s dangerous.”

She continued, “Look, most of these groups, the Oath Keepers, Boogaloo Boys, Proud Boys, they all subscribe to what you are all referring to as the great replacement theory.”

“This is why we see these spikes in racism and anti-semitism,” and “they are ascribing to this belief and it’s stoking this division,” Walder added. 

She then suggested that “Trump has for multiple years now called for a civil war.”

There were no actual facts provided as to why criticising George Soros’ manipulation of U.S. politics and culture is racist.

Of course, Joy Reid and MSNBC are going to propagandise for Soros, given that he pumps millions into Democrat election campaigns, as well as “black-led justice organizations”.

Soros Has Pumped $50 MILLION (So Far) Into 2020 Democrat Election Campaigns

Soros Foundation Announces It Is ‘Doubling Down’ On Funding “Black-led Justice Organizations”

Is journalist Glenn Greenwald a dangerous racist for pointing out how Soros continually seeks to control the reality narrative?

