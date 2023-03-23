The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Why Xi and Putin’s ‘No Limits Partnership’ Should Be a Wake-Up Call for Biden

March 23, 2023   |   Tags:

The meeting between Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping earlier this week should serve as a wake-up call for the Biden administration, an expert told the Washington Free Beacon. The post Why Xi and Putin's 'No Limits Partnership' Should Be a Wake-Up Call for Biden appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x