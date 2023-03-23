Worldview roulette?

A lot more people are supposedly dying than are supposed to. These are

called “early deaths.” They include children, adults (both young and

old), and even gangbangers. They may be the next scarecrow to frighten the

populace into loving government more. And obeying the elite more.

The Hill claims that early deaths are due in part to the culture wars going on in the States today.

How do they describe the culture wars? Quote: “Culture wars have existed for decades but have been escalating in ferocity over the past several years in many states. Current culture wars include calls against critical race theory, restrictions on transgender athlete competition, banning books in school libraries, abolition of diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, restrictions on transgender medical care for children, challenges to reproductive rights, and the anti-woke movement.” (The Hill via MSNBC)

Now, how might the culture wars be described? Notice that the defenders of traditional values are portrayed as the cause of the culture wars: the aggressors.

The Woke – Tranzis and other so-called “progressives” are trying to push the idea that not only is racism an essential part of American society and culture, but that American society, culture, morals, and government were all created because of and to promote racism.

In the same way, those same Woke social justice warriors argue that humans are so godlike that their beliefs override biology and physics: and that one person’s opinion (of themselves) must be accepted by everyone. Especially in sports, but in all aspects of life and society.

While railing against “fake news” and what they claim is untrue, anti-science statements when it comes to pandemics and vaccines, they demand that lies in books be allowed and promoted in libraries and schools, and deny parents the power to control what their minor children are forced to read and do by the so-called “professional” educators. Hence the Woke start and pursue the Library Wars.

Corporate and governmental DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) programs are used by the Woke to attack and dismantle (if not destroy) traditional values and deny free speech on pain of cancelation and more punishment. (While claiming that “counterspeech is free speech” to support denying one person (a politically-incorrect speaker) their freedom of speech based on a majority democratic action by dozens or hundreds of hecklers berating and cursing the speaker, as happened at Stanford recently.)

As in sports and other fields, the Woke proclamation (and promotion) of gender dysphoria as normal and even desirable, are direct attacks on traditional culture, morals, family, and society. Woke medical care has been transformed into an even more evil form of eugenics, of transforming society through not just controlling reproduction but warping bodies as well as minds.

That in turn is closely tied to the Woke’s so-called reproductive rights: the right to murder other humans – innocents – for the sake of convenience, economics, and making the murder into a ritual tied to the worship of nature and humans.

The entire basis of the Hill’s argument is built on the false claim that the Woke are innocent victims of aggression by those who oppose their aims, their tactics, and their demand for mass conformance. (That is not new, of course: Soviets, other Communists, and National Socialists in particular were very successful in portraying themselves as victims.)

In the same way, the Woke enemies of liberty twist and pervert the meaning of freedom of speech and other liberties to support their own actions denying such liberty to others.



