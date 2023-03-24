Asset Forfeiture Scheme Empowers Cops to Seize & Keep Cars, Cash & Homes Even When Owners Are Not Charged With a Crime

March 24, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

WASHINGTON, DC — The Rutherford Institute is pushing back against a modern-day form of highway robbery which empowers police to seize and keep private property (cash, jewelry, cars, homes and other valuables) they “suspect” may be connected to a crime. Weighing in before the U.S. Supreme Court in Culley v. Marshall, Rutherford Institute attorneys are challenging …



