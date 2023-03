DEI’s Ignoble Lie

March 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Whenever we hear a university administrator preening about how his or her (or "they's") institution will pursue diversity and inclusion, on the one hand, and free expression, on the other—and that the two goals are in perfect harmony—our antennae go up. The post DEI's Ignoble Lie appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...