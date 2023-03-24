Earned Knowledge, L5, P2

March 24, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Otzi The Iceman As it happens, we have wonderful evidence of how people lived in the old days. It has taught us a great deal about people in the ancient era. The discovery happened like this: In September of 1991, two German tourists from Nuremberg took a hike through the high Alps on the Austria-Italy … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L5, P2"

The post Earned Knowledge, L5, P2 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...