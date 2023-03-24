The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Earth Hit By “Strongest Geomagnetic Storm In Six Years” As Dazzling Auroras Spotted Across US

Earth Hit By "Strongest Geomagnetic Storm In Six Years" As Dazzling Auroras Spotted Across US

The coronal mass ejection we warned readers about days ago just blasted the Earth with solar plasma from the sun, unleashing one of the most intense geomagnetic storms in years. 

According to the National Weather Service's Space Weather Prediction Center, the CME pounded Earth's atmosphere last night with solar plasma in a G4 (Severe) geomagnetic storm. A G3 Warning was in effect until early Friday morning. 

"A severe disturbance in the Earth's magnetic field," an SWPC warned, calling the solar storm "severe." This caused stunning auroras in the US as far south as the Midwest. 

People shared stunning photos of the auroras on Twitter. 

Geomagnetic storm news blog Space Weather said the severe G4 storm was the "most intense in nearly six years." 

This solar cycle, Solar Cycle 25, has already been active, exceeding the past cycle. 

Even though auroras look stunning, these CMEs have a tremendous impact on modern society

Recall the federal government started to prepare the nation for a space weather disaster in 2016 with the executive order signed by the Obama administration titled "Coordinating Efforts to Prepare the Nation for Space Weather Events."  

