Florida NAACP Seeks National Advisory Against Black Travel To Sunshine State

The Florida chapter of the NAACP is asking its national organization to issue a travel advisory urging black people not to visit or move to the Sunshine State.

The proposal was put forth at the chapter's state conference on Saturday, and members voted unanimously in favor of it.

The move is seen as a response to Gov. Ron DeSantis's education policies, including his having pressured The College Board to remove critical race theory tenets from its advanced placement (AP) African American studies course.

"We are going to educate the people about Florida and what Florida is doing to black peoples, that no black person should want to voluntarily come and be subjected to," said James Muwakkil president of Lee County's NAACP chapter. "Don't come into racism. Stay away from it."

Do you still listen to the NAACP? pic.twitter.com/LNZZnfdXc9 — Boyce Watkins, PhD - Wealth is Power (@drboycewatkins1) March 23, 2023

"What a joke," said Gov. Ron DeSantis. "Just remember, during COVID, these people would be on CNN, all this stuff, slamming Florida, saying we were so bad, don't go to Florida. And then they would end up being spotted on the beach somewhere vacationing in Florida."

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) responds to the Florida NAACP chapter asking for a travel advisory against Black Americans coming to the state since Florida initially rejected the teaching of an AP African American Studies course:



“What a joke.” pic.twitter.com/iKSXybwRIj — The Recount (@therecount) March 23, 2023

“We are an organization that protects people’s civil rights, and this is a first step to doing that,” Hillsborough County NAACP President Yvette Lewis told the Tampa Bay Times. “People are seeing what’s happening in Florida. They’re paying attention, and I hope that help is coming.”

Lewis said Florida's efforts to strip blacks of their rights goes beyond education policy, and pointed to voting fraud arrests and redistricting that has split black voting blocks. She said the travel-advisory vote also reflected anger over proposed abortion limits and legislation narrowing the use of preferred pronouns in Florida schools.

It's worth noting that, scouring the many interviews of Florida NAACP leaders, ZeroHedge found no indication that any of them actually plan to flee the purported bastion of racism.

The NAACP just told Black folk not to come to Florida because it’s not safe for us.



Well, I’m Black and I been Black all my life.



I been living in Florida for thirty years.



I’ve done well for myself and lifted up my community.



So that is some FOOLISHNESS if I ever heard it! — Lavern Spicer 🇺🇸 (@lavern_spicer) March 23, 2023

Tourism contributed $102 billion to Florida's economy in 2021 -- however, as even the Miami Herald recently noted, not all black travel in Florida is a net positive. After the latest vandalism and two more murders amidst spring break partying, the Herald editorial staff called for Miami to "drive a stake through spring break's heart," noting that "complicating matters is that many of the spring breakers are black."

Interestingly, that editorial no longer appears in searches of the Herald website, but is still visible where it was republished at Yahoo.