National Embarrassment: Saudi TV Mocks Biden In Skit

If there was ever any doubt that Joe Biden has made the U.S. an international laughing stock, then look no further than this clip from Saudi TV.

The MBC channel In Saudi depicted Biden as extending his hand to shake a non-existent person’s, getting lost on stage, and falling up the steps of Air Force One, while an equally useless Kamala Harris looks on.

It’s funny because it’s true:

The Saudi channel is continually using Biden for laughs:

It is not surprising given that, as reported by The Wall St Journal, sources inside the Saudi government have claimed that the country’s leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman privately mocks gaffes made by Joe Biden, and has questioned his mental fitness to be President.

