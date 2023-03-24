The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

National Embarrassment: Saudi TV Mocks Biden In Skit

March 24, 2023
Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

If there was ever any doubt that Joe Biden has made the U.S. an international laughing stock, then look no further than this clip from Saudi TV.

The MBC channel In Saudi depicted Biden as extending his hand to shake a non-existent person’s, getting lost on stage, and falling up the steps of Air Force One, while an equally useless Kamala Harris looks on.

It’s funny because it’s true:

Videos: Biden Falls Up Steps AGAIN, Gets Lost On Stage AGAIN, Jokes About Not Having A Brain

The Saudi channel is continually using Biden for laughs:

It is not surprising given that, as reported by The Wall St Journal, sources inside the Saudi government have claimed that the country’s leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman privately mocks gaffes made by Joe Biden, and has questioned his mental fitness to be President.

WSJ Report: Saudi Crown Prince Privately Mocks Biden’s Mental Decline

*  *  *

