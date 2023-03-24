The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

OpenAI Reveals ‘Glitch’ Exposed ChatGPT Plus Subscribers’ Private Info

March 24, 2023   |   Tags:
OpenAI Reveals 'Glitch' Exposed ChatGPT Plus Subscribers' Private Info

Earlier this week, ChatGPT users noticed a bug that enabled them to view the chat history titles of other users. OpenAI's highly popular AI chatbot was then taken offline while the developers addressed the problem. It was only until Friday that OpenAI disclosed the possibility that the same glitch may have inadvertently exposed payment-related information of some ChatGPT Plus subscribers.

"Upon deeper investigation, we also discovered that the same bug may have caused the unintentional visibility of payment-related information of 1.2% of the ChatGPT Plus subscribers who were active during a specific nine-hour window," OpenAI stated in a press release

And what exactly was exposed? 

"In the hours before we took ChatGPT offline on Monday, it was possible for some users to see another active user's first and last name, email address, payment address, the last four digits (only) of a credit card number, and credit card expiration date," the AI research company said. 

The good news: 

"Full credit card numbers were not exposed at any time," OpenAI added. 

ChatGPT Plus subscribers impacted by the glitch were notified by OpenAI. The company reassured:

"We are confident that there is no ongoing risk to users' data." 

On Twitter, some users referred to the bug as a 'data leak,' while others raised concerns about the lack of multiple layers of security to prevent such exposure of sensitive information.

This certainly makes you go hmmm... 

Tyler Durden Fri, 03/24/2023 - 14:07


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x