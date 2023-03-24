Passenger Turns To God In Humble Prayer As He Sees Man With Huge Gut Hanging Out Of Shirt Lumbering Down Airplane Aisle

March 24, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SALT LAKE CITY, UT — A local man's heart was finally apprehended by the Almighty God today, as he humbled himself and turned to the Lord in prayer while sitting in his seat on an airplane and seeing an obese man with his stomach hanging out from his shirt making his way down the aisle.



Read More...